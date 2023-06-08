On today’s (June 8) special edition of “Big Facts: I’d Rather Hang with Jade,” co-host Baby Jade had a transparent conversation with Florida rapper Real Boston Richey. Although Big Bank and DJ Scream couldn’t be present for today’s episode, Jade showed them much love. Real Boston Richey shared his goals for his newfound fatherhood, spoke about what it was like growing up in Florida housing projects, and even cleared up a few snitching allegations.

Born Jalen Foster, Real Boston Richey was raised by his parents alongside four brothers and sisters in Tallahassee, Florida. He praised his father for the lessons he taught and expressed gratitude to his mom and dad for always making a way out of nothing. Having grown up in trailer parks and the projects, his parents always made sure he and his siblings had what was necessary. However, inspired by street life and souped-up cars, his lifestyle led him in and out of the prison system as an adolescent when he was as young as 13 years old. His issues with the law have included charges of armed robbery, grand theft auto, possession of a weapon and violation of probation. As the father of an 8-month-old baby boy, he has goals to teach his son that there are other ways to make money and be successful. “Growing up, all we thought was the streets was the way, like you got to be a street n**ga to do this. I just want to help my son focus on the important stuff. It’s plenty of ways to get money without taking that risk,” said the “On Site” emcee.

Baby Jade tackled the more uncomfortable part of the conversation and had Real Boston Richey address the resurfaced allegations of him snitching. There are reportedly documents that allege Richey agreed to cooperate with a 2013 police investigation, explaining his involvement with a stolen car alongside two conspirators. He discussed the grand theft event, which resulted in him and two others being arrested, in detail. The emcee made it clear that he never snitched on anyone. “So we go to the TPD station and I’m on some s**t like, ‘Them boys really ain’t know the car was stolen. This my whip!’ So, the police took that as me saying them being in the whip is acknowledging they knew the car was stolen. But that was never the case,” explained the Tallahassee native when addressing the allegations. There was also some clarity brought to another questionable claim regarding how much he spoke on the suspect who was allegedly involved with his cousin’s murder.

Baby Jade wondered if Real Boston Richey thought all the publicity surrounding the controversy helped or hurt him. “My numbers up. I ain’t gon’ say all publicity is good publicity, but it’s just like s**t, this just what come with it. A n**ga can’t be no great if [the people] can’t recall you going through a certain situation,” responded the father of one. They also talked about how all the statements affected his relationship with Future and why he was no longer a special guest on the “One Big Party Tour.”

In closing, Richey had a message for those who still support his music journey. “Whoever really been rockin’ with a n**ga, that s**t really appreciated. Everybody can ride with a motherf**ker when the boat floatin’. When you got people that can ride with you through the bad, the good, and through the ugly, them the people you got to stick with,” he asserted.

