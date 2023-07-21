Today (July 21), Nas returns with his new LP, Magic 2, the sequel to 2021’s Magic. Marking his fifth full-length collaboration alongside Hit-Boy, Magic 2 comes with 11 cuts and assists from 21 Savage and 50 Cent, the latter of whom last connected with the Queensbridge legend on wax over 20 years ago.

Following an uncredited appearance from hip hop personality Don Magic Juan on “Intro,” Nas reminds listeners of his position in the rap game via the hard-hitting “Abracadabra.”

“Durag energy, I’m on a wave, you n**gas cap, give you the shakes like Faces of Death tapes when that lady got hit on the track, I’m seein’ black, so I gotta black, the magic is black, one generation don’t listen to Nas, don’t listen to rap, spit on my platinum plaques, they’ll probably spit on my grave, for real, I split ’em like Puff and Ma$e for real, ’cause I got a budget to waste, for real, Hit-Boy on the drum and the bass, nobody jump on the stage, RIP, Trouble, but n**gas is actin’ like they want some trouble today…”

Magic 2 follows 2022’s King’s Disease III, a 17-song effort with zero features. That album became Nas’ 15th top 10 on the Billboard 200 with 29,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Since then, the Bravehearts alum remained on the radar via songs like Hit-Boy’s “The Tide,” Swizz Beatz’s “Runaway,” Tobe Nwigwe’s “On My Soul,” and Metro Boomin’s “Nas Morales,” which appeared on the official soundtrack for the March blockbuster Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Press play on Magic 2. In related news, Nas will soon be joining the Wu-Tang Clan on the second North American leg of their “NY State of Mind Tour.” You can see the dates for that below.

“NY State of Mind Tour” dates:

Sept. 20: Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 22: Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Sept. 23: Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

Sept. 24: Tampa, FL — Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sept. 26: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Sept. 27: Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Sept. 29: Atlantic City, NJ — Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Oct. 1: Toronto, Ontario — Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 2: Laval, Quebec — Place Bell

Oct. 4: Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Oct. 7: Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Oct. 8: Chicago, IL — United Center

Oct. 10: Winnipeg, Manitoba — Canada Life Centre

Oct. 13: Edmonton, Alberta — Rogers Place

Oct. 14: Calgary, Alberta — Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 16: Vancouver, British Columbia — Rogers Arena

Oct. 17: Portland, OR — Moda Center

Oct. 18: Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 21: Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 22: Highland, CA — Yaamava Theatre