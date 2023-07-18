Over the past week, Nas has been teasing the possibility of new music through cryptic videos on social media. Today (July 18), the Queens legend officially announces Magic 2, the sequel to 2021’s Magic. In addition to confirming the release date for this Friday (July 21), fans are also able to check out the official artwork, which brings together images of a young Nas and the veteran rapper in the present day.
The big reveal was shared by Hit-Boy, which all but confirms that the West Coast beatsmith oversaw the forthcoming LP’s production — a role that he’s taken on for Nas’ past four albums. In addition, 50 Cent revealed that he’ll be featured on Magic 2, which would mark the first time that the G-Unit alum will appear on wax with the “One Mic” talent since “Who U Rep With” and “Too Hot.” Both of those songs appeared on 50’s 2002 mixtape, Guess Who’s Back?
Back in 2022, Nas liberated the well-received King’s Disease III, a 17-track effort with zero features. That release became his 15th top 10 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 29,000 album-equivalent units sold during its debut.
In a past interview with Apple Music (above), Nas opened up about his admiration for Hit-Boy. “He was able to play music for me that would conjure up these thoughts and these feelings, and I give it to him, man,” he said. “Just the encouragement that he gave me was really good. It was really something that I needed, especially because he’s younger than me and he’s recording records for multiple artists. In the studio, he’s got this room working, he’s got that room, and I’m meeting different artists, and he’s doing it, but he’s still focused on me, but he’s still working.”
Check out the artwork for Magic 2 (and 50 Cent’s aforementioned input) below.
Lil Tjay announces "Beat The Odds Tour"
Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "F My BM"
DJ Kay Slay to receive his own street in NYC
