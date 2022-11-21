Earlier this month, Nas and Hit-Boy unveiled their latest body of work, King’s Disease III, the fourth release from the duo overall. Today (Nov. 21), fans are able to check out a new visual from said project for “Michael & Quincy,” which is full of boastful, rewind-worthy lines from the Queensbridge legend:

“Eardrums de-virginized from the words of mine, just a word of advice, you can’t murder Nas, all my n**gas certified, we got certain ties, streets was our office, we didn’t need a shirt and tie, M-I-A-M-I, weather like the Virgin Isles, I ain’t got no jewelry on ’cause I’m made of ice, element surprise, move with the passion of Christ, to Portofino, sittin’ high in the cliff, from a younger dude with a crew and we was workin’ the shift, y’all South Park cartoon characters, I’m convinced…”

Directed by Sarah McColgan, the accompanying clip shows Nas and Hit-Boy rocking some fly threads in a couple of different locations, including in a recording studio. Elsewhere, the “Halftime” rapper rides a bike through the streets and posts up next to an old-school Mercedes-Benz.

The bicoastal collaborators first came together with King’s Disease in 2020, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and was full of contributions from Big Sean, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign, and more. The following year, they returned with the universally acclaimed King’s Disease 2, complete with assists from the likes of YG, Lauryn Hill, Eminem, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Blxst. That project landed at No. 3 on the aforementioned chart, becoming Nas’ highest-charting body of work in almost a decade. Before 2021 came to a close, they surprised everyone with the nine-song Magic.

Press play on Nas and Hit-Boy’s “Michael & Quincy” video below. If you missed it, you can stream King’s Disease III here.