Hit-Boy has been hard at work in 2023. He dropped two albums in March alone with Victims & Villains, a collab project with Musiq Soulchild, and SURF OR DROWN. Two months after SURF OR DROWN‘s release, the Grammy-winning producer announced that a sequel to the project is on its way.

The “Racks in the Middle” mastermind shared the news on Twitter yesterday (May 29). He also shared a first look at the new project in the form of single “Reckless & Ratchet” with rapper Big Hit aka his father. “SURF OR DROWN 2 loading,” Hit-Boy wrote. “‘Reckless & Ratchet’ video out now featuring my dad, Big Hit.” Check out the clip below.

Surf Or Drown 2 loading… “Reckless and Ratchet” video out now featuring my dad Big Hit pic.twitter.com/sRfqfyhnni — Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) May 29, 2023

Hit-Boy is coming off another Grammy win this year for his work on Beyoncé’s smash album, RENAISSANCE. Earlier this month, he teamed up with his old man to release their first collab in nine years, “Grindin’ My Whole Life Pt. 2.” It served as a follow-up to their 2014 link-up, “Grindin’ My Whole Life.”

He celebrated working with his father again following his release from prison in an Instagram post seen below. “Big Hit free,” he wrote. “Knocked down nine years and came straight to the stu.”

Details around the upcoming project remain light, including who will join Hit-Boy besides his dad. The project could also be thematically tied to the first installment in the series. The producer explained the meaning behind the original title back in March in an interview with Home Grown Radio seen below. It was inspired by a time in his younger years when he cared more about having fun than building a successful career for the future. “SURF OR DROWN is, like, my story,” he said. “I could’ve just drowned in that moment and been like, ‘Cool, my career is over. I did what I did.’ But I just looked inside and took this s**t to another level.”