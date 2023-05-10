Back in March, Hit-Boy unveiled a new project titled SURF OR DROWN, which boasted appearances from Nas, DOM KENNEDY, Curren$y, James Fauntleroy, The Alchemist, Avelino, and more. Listeners could also access the instrumentals for each track, making the Fontana star’s latest body of work exponentially more valuable for budding artists.

On Friday (May 5), Hit-Boy dropped off a new visual from SURF OR DROWN for “Just Ask.” The track features Cali peer Spank Nitti James, who can be heard providing an honest update about his life and career across two quality verses.

“My fans wonderin’ why I ain’t been droppin’ like that, I need a chiropractor, it’s a lot on my back, me and my closest friends ain’t been talkin’ like that, you woulda thought that we was calling collect, but they stayed quiet as kept, we kept it lit, ’cause we ignited ourselves, and when n**gas ain’t give us credit, we acknowledged ourselves, I’ve been drinkin’ heavy lately, it’s a lot on my shelf, my motivation camе from all the people, I gotta hеlp…”

The accompanying clip for “Just Ask” comes courtesy of ThirdEyeRaz and shows Hit-Boy and Spank Nitti riding through the streets under the night sky. Elsewhere, the duo rocks fly threads and hang with a couple of women at an unknown residence.

SURF OR DROWN follows a slew of joint efforts that Hit-Boy contributed to over the past year, including Bulletproof Soul with Pacman da Gunman, HITGIRL with Dreezy, King’s Disease III with Nas, and Victims & Villains with Musiq Soulchild. That same timeframe also spawned plenty of loose cuts — “Scholar” with 24hrs, “Fire Proof,” “CHECKMATE” with Cordae, and “2 LIVE” with Offset are only a sampling of Hit-Boy’s prolific output.

Press play on “Just Ask” below. If you missed it, you can stream Hit-Boy’s SURF OR DROWN here.