Photo: Screenshot from Hit-Boy and The Alchemist’s “Slipping Into Darkness” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Two of hip hop’s biggest producers have decided to join forces to create some amazing music for the culture. Today (March 10), Hit-Boy and The Alchemist liberated “Slipping Into Darkness,” a genius concept that sees the two rapping over each other’s beats to create a final product. As both go above and behind in all aspects, it’s Hit-Boy’s verse that is sure to generate a response from their peers.

“I don’t really know dude, he seem like a cool cat, but I never once heard Metro Boomin do boom-bap, I never heard a Southside beat without a 808 in it, HB in drunk driver mode, I swerve in every lane wit’ it, I f**k wit’ Mustard, he could make that ratchet s**t wit’ his eyes closed, but now I’m startin’ to wonder, can that n**ga chop soul, I just seen Yung Berg spoke on the wave, I should do him like Trick Trick and snatch ‘Hit’ out his name…”

While delivering what could be the equivalent of Kendrick Lamar’s verse from “Control,” Hit-Boy can also be seen alongside The Alchemist in a matching visual courtesy of THIRDEYERAZ. The clip shows them enjoying a day in an unknown clothing store, flexing dope outfits while creating magic with a couple of beat machines.

In addition to crafting hits for a wealth of other artists, both beatsmiths have released critically acclaimed full-length projects over the past year. As for The Alchemist, 2022 saw him deliver Continuance and The Elephant Man’s Bones with Curren$y and Roc Marciano, respectively. He also recruited the likes of Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, and ScHoolboy Q for The Alchemist Sandwich. Meanwhile, that same time frame saw Hit-Boy and Nas blessing the masses with the third installment of their King’s Disease series. In addition, Hit took the helm behind Pacman da Gunman’s Bulletproof Soul and Dreezy’s HITGIRL. Press play on “Slipping Into Darkness” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Will Smith raps "Just the Two of Us" along with a 10-year-old bass player

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Quando Rondo drops off new "Tear It Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Megan Thee Stallion returns for March Madness Music Festival in Houston

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Snoop Dogg puts Death Row Records catalog back on streaming services

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

50 Cent to develop original series "Vice City" with Paramount Plus and Lionsgate Television

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama team up for new 'Hot Shot' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Yung Joc has the internet in stitches with 3D Tupac haircut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Conway the Machine and Jae Skeese join forces for 'Pain Provided Profit' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Musiq Soulchild and Hit-Boy join forces for new 'Victims and Villains' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Check out D-Block Europe's latest visual for "1 on 1"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Lola Brooke drops off new “So DISRESPECTFUL” record

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Jim Jones and Hitmaka connect for 'Back In My Prime' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Money Man announces 'Red Eye' album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Rae Sremmurd drop off new single "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Blxst returns with new 'Just For Clarity 2' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Hit-Boy
Music Videos
Rap
The Alchemist
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Will Smith raps "Just the Two of Us" along with a 10-year-old bass player

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Quando Rondo drops off new "Tear It Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Megan Thee Stallion returns for March Madness Music Festival in Houston

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Snoop Dogg puts Death Row Records catalog back on streaming services

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

50 Cent to develop original series "Vice City" with Paramount Plus and Lionsgate Television

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama team up for new 'Hot Shot' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Yung Joc has the internet in stitches with 3D Tupac haircut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Conway the Machine and Jae Skeese join forces for 'Pain Provided Profit' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Musiq Soulchild and Hit-Boy join forces for new 'Victims and Villains' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Check out D-Block Europe's latest visual for "1 on 1"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Lola Brooke drops off new “So DISRESPECTFUL” record

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Jim Jones and Hitmaka connect for 'Back In My Prime' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Money Man announces 'Red Eye' album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Rae Sremmurd drop off new single "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Blxst returns with new 'Just For Clarity 2' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More