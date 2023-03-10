Two of hip hop’s biggest producers have decided to join forces to create some amazing music for the culture. Today (March 10), Hit-Boy and The Alchemist liberated “Slipping Into Darkness,” a genius concept that sees the two rapping over each other’s beats to create a final product. As both go above and behind in all aspects, it’s Hit-Boy’s verse that is sure to generate a response from their peers.

“I don’t really know dude, he seem like a cool cat, but I never once heard Metro Boomin do boom-bap, I never heard a Southside beat without a 808 in it, HB in drunk driver mode, I swerve in every lane wit’ it, I f**k wit’ Mustard, he could make that ratchet s**t wit’ his eyes closed, but now I’m startin’ to wonder, can that n**ga chop soul, I just seen Yung Berg spoke on the wave, I should do him like Trick Trick and snatch ‘Hit’ out his name…”

While delivering what could be the equivalent of Kendrick Lamar’s verse from “Control,” Hit-Boy can also be seen alongside The Alchemist in a matching visual courtesy of THIRDEYERAZ. The clip shows them enjoying a day in an unknown clothing store, flexing dope outfits while creating magic with a couple of beat machines.

In addition to crafting hits for a wealth of other artists, both beatsmiths have released critically acclaimed full-length projects over the past year. As for The Alchemist, 2022 saw him deliver Continuance and The Elephant Man’s Bones with Curren$y and Roc Marciano, respectively. He also recruited the likes of Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, and ScHoolboy Q for The Alchemist Sandwich. Meanwhile, that same time frame saw Hit-Boy and Nas blessing the masses with the third installment of their King’s Disease series. In addition, Hit took the helm behind Pacman da Gunman’s Bulletproof Soul and Dreezy’s HITGIRL. Press play on “Slipping Into Darkness” below.