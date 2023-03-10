Today (March 10), Musiq Soulchild makes his grand return with his brand new album, Victims & Villains. The 10-track offering was produced by Hit-Boy and includes a sole guest feature from The Husel. The release also marks the R&B veteran’s first full-length album since 2017’s Feel The Real. Victims & Villains was led by singles like “beat of a slow dance” and “i remember you my ex,” the latter of which saw him addressing a past lover:

“Yeah, that’s right you my ex, I ain’t tryna get back, naw/ I’m thinking bout who next, decline when you call, I ain’t responding to your text, ain’t tryna read no paragraph/ You probably should say less, I remember when I thought you was the one/ I was giving everything and you was giving back none so, yeah, we had a good run”

Prior to the full release, Soulchild held a private listening in Los Angeles, where he shared some words of reflection. “I appreciate my timeline and everybody supporting me for as long as they have. I’m trying to figure it out but still winning in the process. The fact that so many people showed up for this, I was tellin’ Hit that it’s crazy. Sometimes, you know, we artists get in our head and we feel like people don’t care no more, especially if you’ve been around for a minute. This is crazy to me in ways that I can’t express,” he said.

Hit-Boy has been busy behind the boards for multiple collaborative projects throughout 2022, including HITGIRL with Dreezy and Bulletproof Soul with Pacman Da Gunman. Since then, he has dropped off well-received tracks like “2 LIVE” with Offset, “Amen” with EarthGang, “Tony Fontana III” with Curren$y, and plenty more.

Be sure to press play on Musiq Soulchild’s brand new Victims & Villains album down below.