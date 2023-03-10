Photo: Cover art for Musiq Souldchild’s ‘Victims & Villains’ album
By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Today (March 10), Musiq Soulchild makes his grand return with his brand new album, Victims & Villains. The 10-track offering was produced by Hit-Boy and includes a sole guest feature from The Husel. The release also marks the R&B veteran’s first full-length album since 2017’s Feel The Real. Victims & Villains was led by singles like “beat of a slow dance” and “i remember you my ex,” the latter of which saw him addressing a past lover:

“Yeah, that’s right you my ex, I ain’t tryna get back, naw/ I’m thinking bout who next, decline when you call, I ain’t responding to your text, ain’t tryna read no paragraph/ You probably should say less, I remember when I thought you was the one/ I was giving everything and you was giving back none so, yeah, we had a good run”

Prior to the full release, Soulchild held a private listening in Los Angeles, where he shared some words of reflection. “I appreciate my timeline and everybody supporting me for as long as they have. I’m trying to figure it out but still winning in the process. The fact that so many people showed up for this, I was tellin’ Hit that it’s crazy. Sometimes, you know, we artists get in our head and we feel like people don’t care no more, especially if you’ve been around for a minute. This is crazy to me in ways that I can’t express,” he said.

Hit-Boy has been busy behind the boards for multiple collaborative projects throughout 2022, including HITGIRL with Dreezy and Bulletproof Soul with Pacman Da Gunman. Since then, he has dropped off well-received tracks like “2 LIVE” with Offset, “Amen” with EarthGang, “Tony Fontana III” with Curren$y, and plenty more.

Be sure to press play on Musiq Soulchild’s brand new Victims & Villains album down below.

 

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Snoop Dogg puts Death Row Records catalog back on streaming services

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Hit-Boy and The Alchemist bring their talents together for "Slipping Into Darkness"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama team up for new 'Hot Shot' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Chlöe Bailey performs 'Praise This' song at 'ESSENCE' Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Conway the Machine and Jae Skeese join forces for 'Pain Provided Profit' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

'Janet Jackson: Family First' documentary gets green light

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Jim Jones and Hitmaka connect for 'Back In My Prime' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Listen to August Alsina's new album 'Myself'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Blxst returns with new 'Just For Clarity 2' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

6LACK drops off new "Talkback" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Dende takes listeners for a ride on new ''95 Civic' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

August Alsina unveils release date for 'Myself' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones among Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new live performance of "Moonlight"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Macklemore returns with new album 'BEN'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Hit-Boy
Musiq Soulchild
R&B
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Snoop Dogg puts Death Row Records catalog back on streaming services

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Hit-Boy and The Alchemist bring their talents together for "Slipping Into Darkness"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama team up for new 'Hot Shot' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Chlöe Bailey performs 'Praise This' song at 'ESSENCE' Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Conway the Machine and Jae Skeese join forces for 'Pain Provided Profit' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

'Janet Jackson: Family First' documentary gets green light

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Jim Jones and Hitmaka connect for 'Back In My Prime' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Listen to August Alsina's new album 'Myself'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Blxst returns with new 'Just For Clarity 2' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

6LACK drops off new "Talkback" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Dende takes listeners for a ride on new ''95 Civic' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

August Alsina unveils release date for 'Myself' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones among Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new live performance of "Moonlight"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Macklemore returns with new album 'BEN'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More