Photo: Screenshot from Hit-Boy’s “The Tide” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Last Friday (March 17), Hit-Boy announced his forthcoming project, Surf or Drown will be making landfall on March 24. He also revealed the official tracklist, confirming guest appearances from Curren$y, Spank Nitti James, Devin Morrison, James Fauntleroy, and more. Fans already got a preview of what’s to come with “Slipping Into Darkness,” a well-executed single that sees Hit-Boy rapping over an instrumental by The Alchemist.

Today (March 22), the acclaimed producer revealed the latest preview of the project, a brand new theme-fitting single titled “The Tide.” The freshly released offering boasts an assist from Nas, who also joined him for the accompanying music video. The Third Eye Raz-directed clip sees the two hip hop heads exploring an art museum as Hit slides over his own beat:

“I caught the bus in the cold, ‘fore I ever touched the icy watch, stood on my square, now these n**gas want me stuck in a box/ Checkin’ the rear view in the Urus, had to circle the block, ’cause when you make it from the bottom, they gon’ come for your top/ Yeah, when you doin’ you, they don’t like that s**t, I hold it down for the clique, with the types of grit/ G-Malone CD playin’, white lightnin’ sticks, while I twist another rapper and I fire that s**t”

Most recently, the “Racks In The Middle” producer joined forces with R&B veteran Musiq Soulchild for their joint Victims and Villains album earlier this month. He has also stayed busy behind the boards for multiple collaborative projects throughout 2022 including HITGIRL with Dreezy and Bulletproof Soul with Pacman Da Gunman. Since then, he has dropped off well-received tracks like “2 LIVE” with Offset, “Amen” with EarthGang, and plenty more.

Be sure to press play on Hit-Boy’s new “The Tide” music video featuring Nas down below.

