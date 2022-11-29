Today (Nov. 29), Nas and 21 Savage join forces to share their brand new “One Mic One Gun” collaboration. The freshly released track was announced just hours before its arrival and also features production courtesy of Hit-Boy. On the song, 21 Savage handles the opening bars as he shows off his signature flow, and even drops a Nas reference:

“Ain’t no back and forth, ain’t no left or right (21, 21), I got King’s Disease but I move like a knight/ Rappers bandwagon tryna get some likes, I do it for the fam’, never for the hype/ When you turn to legend, no such thing as relevance, they must’ve forgot that I’m a new rapper that got integrity/ All of the media and blogs, that’s just a place I don’t care to be, most of these n***as wouldn’t say s**t if they was ahead of me”

“Nas x 21savage tonight. Only way we moving is with love, respect, and unity,” the “Street Dreams” emcee wrote on Instagram. “The foundational principles of hip hop. Excited to collaborate with my young brother and I hope more artists use turbulent moments and turn them into a time to make new art. That’s what it’s about.”

Earlier this month, Nas and Hit-Boy unveiled their latest body of work, King’s Disease III, which marked the fourth joint release from the powerhouse duo. The first installment landed back in 2020 and boasted guest appearances from Big Sean, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign, and more.

Meanwhile, 21 Savage has been making headlines recently thanks to Her Loss, his joint project with Drake that dropped at the top of Novemeber. The project housed a sole guest feature from Travis Scott and went on to grab the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 404,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to press play on Nas and 21 Savage’s brand new “One Mic One Gun” single down below.