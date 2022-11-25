Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss has officially received the H-Town treatment. DJ Candlestick and DJ Slim K recently unveiled their ChopNotSlop version of the album, adding the iconic chopped-and-screwed sound to the 16-track body of work.

Her Loss first made landfall earlier this month, complete with contributions from the likes of Travis Scott, Birdman, Young Nudy, Lil Yachty, and Big Bank. While the critical response was polarizing, the joint effort skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200 with 404,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release, making it Drake and 21 Savage’s 12th and third No. 1, respectively.

During a recent sit-down, 21 spoke on how he supported Drake’s unfiltered approach during the creation of Her Loss:

“You know, I’m pointing it out, like, when he sends me the songs, I’m pointing out what I heard… I’m tellin’ him, like, ‘Yeah, n**ga, talk that s**t.’ You know, I’m gassing him. I’m behind him. Whatever he standing on, I’m standing on it too. Say what you feel, n**ga.”

This year also saw Drake surprising the masses with his seventh studio LP, Honestly, Nevermind, which (outside of the 21-assisted closer “Jimmy Cooks”) delved into different electronic genres throughout. Production on the experimental effort came courtesy of Gordo, Kid Masterpiece, Black Coffee, Alex Lustig, &ME, Beau Nox, and more. The 14-song offering debuted at No. 1 on the aforementioned chart and earned the Toronto talent a silver certification in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, 21’s most recent project was a soundtrack EP for the 2021 film Spiral. That project consisted of four hard-hitting cuts and assists from Nudy, Gunna, Young Thug, Real Recognize Rio, 21 Lil Harold, SG Tip, and Millie Go Lightly. Press play on Her Loss (ChopNotSlop Remix) below.