Curren$y closed out 2022 on a high note with his most recent project, The Drive in Theatre Part 2. The body of work contained 21 tracks and additional features from Jade Angelle, Premo Rice, Rob49, Fendi P, Blu, Da$h, and more. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for cuts like “Life She Chose” and “Drive This Car.”

Yesterday (March 14), the New Orleans talent returned to share a new surprise collaboration with the legendary Jermaine Dupri titled “Never Enough.” The two paid a visit to the 4 Shooters Only team to deliver an exclusive performance on their “From The Block” segment. On the track, Dupri sets the tone with his motivational introduction bars:

“You n**gas ask why I go so God damn hard ’cause when I came up, it was so damn hard/ Daddy wasn’t home, mama worked like a slave, that’s why I’m so focused when it comes to getting paid/ That’s why I talk this money and dreamed of better days, that’s why you see me get it in so many ways”

Curren$y had a busy 2022 in terms of music releases. He dropped off four total projects: Spring Clean 2, Spring Clean 2 (Deluxe), the aforementioned The Drive In Theatre Part 2, and Continuance, the last of which was a joint project with The Alchemist. In a recent interview, the “One Track Mind” rapper delved into his chemistry with the acclaimed producer. “Every project with Alchemist is like a time capsule,” he said. “It is reflective of what is going on around you.”

Outside of his own releases, the “Airborne Aquarium” emcee could be heard on recent collaborations like “3AM in New Orleans” by A$AP ANT, “5.0 Chronicles” by Larry June, “Clouds” by Logic, “Pelicans” by ALLBLACK, and more.

Be sure to press play on “Never Enough” by Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri down below.