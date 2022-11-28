There is no secret that Curren$y is one of the greatest to ever do it. His consistency through the years is something that should be properly documented and to say the least, it is a beautiful sight to see. If there is one thing Spitta is going to do, he is going to feed the Jet Lifers every chance he gets. This past weekend, his new album, Drive In Theatre 2, arrived just in time to provide the perfect vibes to wrap up the fourth quarter. If you ever doubted his lyrical abilities or pen game, this new LP will for sure put any of those uncertainties to shame.

You hate on me so much that u don’t know how ask for help….. it eats u up because you know I can lace the game for u but your gonna just hold on to your pride until it drags you to the bottom of sea where you won’t be able to breath. Imma roll another one tho. — Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) November 25, 2022

The first installment of the Drive In Theatre series arrived back in 2014 and fans have been itching for a part two ever since, and rightfully so. The New Orleans legend continues to prove his worth to hip hop with every release, and his work ethic will forever speak for itself. Although he plans to retire some time sooner than later, Spitta is making sure all of his T’s are crossed with the music releases. Some of the projects fans are highly anticipating include his joint album with Jermaine Dupri and his anticipated LP with Hit-Boy. There are other releases that fans have been patiently waiting for that include Lacs & Chevy’s with Big K.R.I.T. along with his Smokee’s Revenge mixtape with Don Cannon.

The 21-track album is filled with nothing short of free game, player vibes and real talk. Including features from Fendi P, Rob49, Premo Rice and more, Curren$y has another classic on his hands. With Kino Beats, Trauma Tone, Harry Fraud and others providing the waves through the project, you are in for one hell of an audible treat. Check out Drive In Theatre 2 now!