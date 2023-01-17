Over the weekend, ALLBLACK returned with a very special collaboration, his new “Pelicans” track featuring his fellow Bay Area staple Curren$y. The offering arrived paired with a visual co-directed by ImXSebastian and Adam KG, which takes fans along for a day as the two emcees ride around the Northern California streets. On the song, Curren$y matches his smooth flow over bouncy production courtesy of P-Lo:

“Z-28 got the motor right out of the crate, chop chop and you could hear mine s**t about a mile away/ She got up and got fly ’cause I might slide down her block today/ Let her do all the talking because I ain’t got much to say, New Orleans to the Bay love, it’s always been that way/ I been connected, it’s a blessing, some rappers can’t go kick it nowhere, that s**t stressful/ My Chevy clean as f**k”

ALLBLACK’s last body of work was his debut album titled TY4FWM (Thank You For Fuckin’ With Me). The 2021 offering featured assists from names like Vince Staples, Drakeo the Ruler, Mozzy, G-Eazy, E-40, Sada Baby, and more while production was handled by elite talent like Kenny Beats, DTB, Cole M.G.N., ShMartin, and Cal-A.

Last month, Curren$y unveiled his latest project, The Drive in Theatre Part 2, which contained 21 tracks and additional features from Jade Angelle, Premo Rice, Rob49, Fendi P, Blu, Da$h, and more. He had a busy 2022 overall in terms of music releases, dropping off four projects total: Spring Clean 2, Spring Clean 2 (Deluxe), the aforementioned The Drive In Theatre Part 2, and Continuance, the last of which was a joint project with The Alchemist.

Be sure to press play on ALLBLACK’s brand new “Pelicans” music video featuring Curren$y down below.