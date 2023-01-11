Last month, Curren$y unveiled his latest project, The Drive in Theatre Part 2, which contained 21 tracks and additional features from Jade Angelle, Premo Rice, Rob49, Fendi P, Blu, Da$h, and more. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for cuts like “Life She Chose” and “Drive This Car.”

Yesterday (Jan. 10), the New Orleans talent returned to share the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Doe Boy.” The new clip is directed by Rick Nyce and follows Curren$y around during an eventful night, starting with a champagne toast on his balcony and ending with a performance at a packed out venue. On the track, he delivers his signature flow about constantly leveling up:

“Got it covered on all ends, b**ches looking for daddy like they orphans/ Get off your a** and get to bossin’, money produce endorphins, feenin’, I need more of them/ New 100s provide nourishment, in the game still flourishing/ Some just finding my music, they like, “Holy s**t”

Curren$y had a busy 2022 in terms of music releases. He dropped off four total projects: Spring Clean 2, Spring Clean 2 (Deluxe), the aforementioned The Drive In Theatre Part 2, and Continuance, the last of which was a joint project with The Alchemist. In a recent interview, the “One Track Mind” rapper delved into his chemistry with the acclaimed producer. “Every project with Alchemist is like a time capsule,” he said. “It is reflective of what is going on around you. His beats make you tap into yourself and pull out things that you did not even know that you cared about.”

Be sure to press play on Curren$y’s brand new music video for “Doe Boy” down below.