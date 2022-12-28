Last month, Curren$y unveiled his latest project, The Drive in Theatre Part 2, which contained 21 tracks and additional features from Jade Angelle, Premo Rice, Rob49, Fendi P, Blu, Da$h, and more. Last Thursday (Dec. 22), the New Orleans emcee dropped off a new visual from said project for “Life She Chose,” a Trauma Tone-backed effort that’s full of bars about money, women, and the high lifestyle:

“Can’t be so naïve, you seein’ that ice on me, you know what that mean, you know this life and what it bring, now is you really tryna be a team? Really tryna win them championship rings? It’s not an easy thing, though a breeze it seems, I get high on the beats and interpret my dreams, I find motivation in everything, it’s the life of a king, the crown is heavy, G, n**gas risk anything to be seen, in pictures next to n**gas that they figure worth some green, they worse than b**ches, the coldest gold d**gers…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Rick Nyce and shows Curren$y enjoying a smoke on a rooftop as his female companion counts money next to him. He can also be spotted relaxing in his residence and showing off his Rolls-Royce.

This year was definitely a productive one for the Jet Life head honcho. In 2022, fans were treated to quality projects like Continuance with The Alchemist and Spring Clean 2 with Fuse. He could also be heard on a wealth of tracks from his peers, including Cousin Stizz’s “Star Power,” Teedra Moses’ “Make Me (Remix),” G Perico’s “Bacc 2 The Blocc,” A$AP Ant’s “3AM In New Orleans,” Logic’s “Clouds,” and EARTHGANG’s “SMOKE SUM (Remix).” Press play on Curren$y’s “Life She Chose” video below.