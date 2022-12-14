Back in November, Curren$y liberated his latest body of work, The Drive in Theatre Part 2, which contained 21 songs and additional features from Jade Angelle, Premo Rice, Rob49, Fendi P, URA, Dash, and more. This past Saturday (Dec. 10), the New Orleans veteran unveiled a new visual from said project for “Drive This Car,” a DJ Fresh-produced offering that’s filled with bars about the Jet Life head honcho’s carefree lifestyle:

“Watching Wolf of Wall Street ’til I fall asleep, turn my phones off ’cause the broad keep pressin’ me, tryna convince her she all for me, but that’s all G, and I know my ABCs, so honey you can get the F with that S-*-*-T, I had to call my homey DJ Fresh for that hard to describe beat, this s**t sound like we in the clouds, this s**t sound like somethin’ you could see, the murder was complete, now we surfin’ in the street…”

The accompanying clip for “Drive This Car” comes courtesy of DexStr8Dope and begins with a shot of Curren$y enjoying a drink in the comfort of his home. He and a woman can also be spotted driving through New Orleans in a Corvette.

As with previous years, 2022 has been a prolific one for the “Bottom of the Bottle” rapper. In addition to The Drive in Theatre Part 2, fans were treated to equally dope releases like Continuance with The Alchemist and Spring Clean 2 with Fuse. Curren$y also contributed his special brand of bars to tracks like Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Girl Talk, and Smoke DZA’s “Everyday,” G Perico’s “Bacc 2 The Blocc,” Guapdad 4000’s “Pose,” Logic’s “Clouds,” EARTHGANG’s “SMOKE SUM (Remix),” Larry June’s “5.0 Chronicles,” and Hit-Boy’s “Tony Fontana III.” Press play on the video for “Drive This Car” below.