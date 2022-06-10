It should be common knowledge by now that Curren$y is indeed the most consistent artist that rap has ever seen. Since the start of his Jet Life imprint, Spitta has done things his own way on his own time and that has clearly worked wonders for him through the years. To be honest, any time the New Orleans legend releases new music, it is a breath of fresh air. As the godfather of lifestyle rap, Curren$y always delivers with the pen (which is extremely underrated, by the way) and never disappoints. Today (June 10), Spitta returns with his new album Spring Clean 2 produced entirely by Fuse of 808 Mafia.

At the rate that Curren$y and Fuse are going, they just need to continue this series once a year for the people. Their chemistry on wax is undeniable and if you think otherwise, you are a fool, respectfully. Spring Clean 2 serves as the follow up project to Spitta’s Continuance album (produced entirely by Alchemist) which was released earlier this year in February. Having over 20 years in the game, Curren$y’s work ethic is still sharp and he has really mastered the art of timing when it comes to releases. He never needs any major push behind his projects because the Lifers are going to do their due diligence every time.

At this point in time, you can never really predict a timeline when Spitta is going to drop , but just know that he still has a lot to do before he retires from the game and he will certainly do it with style. Check out Spring Clean 2 now!