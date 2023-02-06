Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images
By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

There is never a bad time for new music from Benny The Butcher, especially when Hit-Boy is involved. They have put together some of the best music many rap fans have heard in recent years and from the looks of it, they are ready to feed the streets again. Right after the 2023 Grammys, the two hip hop giants reminded the masses that while there is much to celebrate, there is even more greatness coming. With this reminder came a snippet of the two in the studio teasing their next collaborative project. Benny is seen freestyling over an infectious instrumental cooked up by Hit-Boy, which quickly excited fans from all over. Their forthcoming Everybody Can’t Go album is already one of the most highly anticipated rap offerings of 2023 (so far).

From Benny’s vicious bars to Hit’s wizardry on the beat machine and keys, this newly announced album should be a treat to witness. “Work I’m cuttin’ more times than Kyrie been traded,” Benny rapped. In fact, that’s a timely shot towards Kyrie Irving, who was just traded to the Dallas Mavericks. “I was one foot in the door after that freestyle with Flex. I was one foot in the game at JAY-Z’s house with West. Now you see how I clean house and see wild success.” Although he cut it off toward the end, the Buffalo MC gave just enough to leave fans excited for more.

The last time that Benny and Hit-Boy linked on a project was for the former’s 2020 album Burden of Proof, which Hit entirely produced. On his announcement post today (Feb. 6), the Griselda rapper penned a message along with a picture of himself at the Grammys. “Sometimes the experience of the journey is a better feeling than reaching the destination,” he expressed. “You won’t ever know unless you make it there, but remember ‘EVERYBODY CAN’T GO.’ The album produced by Hit-Boy… loading.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Moneybagg Yo shuts down Hollywood for exclusive BreadGang Label launch

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Claudia Jordan and Luenell

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.06.2023

Black Colorado family claims domestic terrorism by white locals trying to steal ranch

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

50 Cent autographs vinyls for 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin' anniversary

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Enchanting opens up about "Love S**t" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Tony Yayo returns with new visual for "Clown You When You're Down"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z says "GOD DID" Grammy performance was "for hip hop"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z and Rakim have iconic run-in backstage at the 2023 Grammys

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

SAINt JHN is "Overstimulated" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Diamond Platnumz drops off new visual for "Zuwena"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

DMX's daughter to release docuseries promoting drug addiction awareness

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

DJ Drama says Pusha T's Gangsta Grillz mixtape might win a Grammy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z speaks on why Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' deserved to win Album of the Year at the Grammys

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Check out Olumide's latest visual for "Toxic In The City"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Over 2,000 killed in massive Turkey and Syria earthquake

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Benny The Butcher
Hit-Boy
News
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Moneybagg Yo shuts down Hollywood for exclusive BreadGang Label launch

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Claudia Jordan and Luenell

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.06.2023

Black Colorado family claims domestic terrorism by white locals trying to steal ranch

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

50 Cent autographs vinyls for 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin' anniversary

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Enchanting opens up about "Love S**t" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Tony Yayo returns with new visual for "Clown You When You're Down"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z says "GOD DID" Grammy performance was "for hip hop"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z and Rakim have iconic run-in backstage at the 2023 Grammys

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

SAINt JHN is "Overstimulated" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Diamond Platnumz drops off new visual for "Zuwena"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

DMX's daughter to release docuseries promoting drug addiction awareness

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

DJ Drama says Pusha T's Gangsta Grillz mixtape might win a Grammy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z speaks on why Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' deserved to win Album of the Year at the Grammys

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Check out Olumide's latest visual for "Toxic In The City"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Over 2,000 killed in massive Turkey and Syria earthquake

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023
View More

Trending
News

Curated by Questlove, the 2023 Grammys hip hop tribute was one for the ages

The 50th-anniversary celebration saw appearances from Run-DMC, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, and more.
By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023
Social Justice

Seventh Memphis officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols case

The Tyre Nichols case is ongoing and more details are expected “in the coming days,” ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023
News

JAY-Z and Bacardi officially end multibillion-dollar legal battle

“I am excited to renew this partnership with Bacardi,” the rap mogul said in a ...
By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023
Drink Champs

T.I. talks snitching on his dead cousin: "Ain’t nobody worrying about that s**t"

The cast of ‘Fear’ dropped by for this week’s “Drink Champs” episode, and T.I. cleared ...
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.04.2023
View More