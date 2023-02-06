There is never a bad time for new music from Benny The Butcher, especially when Hit-Boy is involved. They have put together some of the best music many rap fans have heard in recent years and from the looks of it, they are ready to feed the streets again. Right after the 2023 Grammys, the two hip hop giants reminded the masses that while there is much to celebrate, there is even more greatness coming. With this reminder came a snippet of the two in the studio teasing their next collaborative project. Benny is seen freestyling over an infectious instrumental cooked up by Hit-Boy, which quickly excited fans from all over. Their forthcoming Everybody Can’t Go album is already one of the most highly anticipated rap offerings of 2023 (so far).

It’s almost time again !!! https://t.co/its4KAwiiZ — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) February 6, 2023

From Benny’s vicious bars to Hit’s wizardry on the beat machine and keys, this newly announced album should be a treat to witness. “Work I’m cuttin’ more times than Kyrie been traded,” Benny rapped. In fact, that’s a timely shot towards Kyrie Irving, who was just traded to the Dallas Mavericks. “I was one foot in the door after that freestyle with Flex. I was one foot in the game at JAY-Z’s house with West. Now you see how I clean house and see wild success.” Although he cut it off toward the end, the Buffalo MC gave just enough to leave fans excited for more.

The last time that Benny and Hit-Boy linked on a project was for the former’s 2020 album Burden of Proof, which Hit entirely produced. On his announcement post today (Feb. 6), the Griselda rapper penned a message along with a picture of himself at the Grammys. “Sometimes the experience of the journey is a better feeling than reaching the destination,” he expressed. “You won’t ever know unless you make it there, but remember ‘EVERYBODY CAN’T GO.’ The album produced by Hit-Boy… loading.”