First off, rest in power to the late, great DJ Shay. The Buffalo legend worked very closely with Griselda Records and Benny The Butcher’s Black Soprano Family and is had his hand in anyone’s success who made it out of Buffalo, music wise. His untimely demise due to COVID-19 back in 2020 hit many very hard and he will truly be missed. It is only right that he is honored the right way, so it makes perfect sense for Benny and his BSF collective to make an album in his memory. Today (Sept. 9), the Buffalo kids drop off their Long Live DJ Shay compilation album and it couldn’t have came at a better time.

PANDEMIC FLOW @prettyrickyhyde @whoisconway @corygunz174 produced by @alanthechemist FRIDAY LONG LIVE DJ SHAY 🕊yall kno what it is with the Sopranos we take what we want pic.twitter.com/Dr4JTIqYpq — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) September 6, 2022

Long Live DJ Shay is a commemoration of Shay’s legacy and influence on not only BSF and Griselda but also the culture as a whole. The LP is a mere warning to the streets that not only promotes Benny The Butcher and his label but also his growing list of artists and people connected to him. Other than BSF, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, Krayzie Bone, Armani Caesar, DJ Premier, The Alchemist, and Jansport J all make cameos and provide production on Long Live DJ Shay.

“Long Live DJ Shay! We put so much into this knowing he is watching down on us, and I know this is gonna wake everyone up,” Benny The Butcher said in a statement. “B$F is the biggest. I promise you we them ones. The album is top-notch; from production to the rhymes and it’s entirely mixed by the legendary Young Guru, so I know it’s gone pop out ya speakers the right way.”

