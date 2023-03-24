Photo: Cover art for Hit-Boy’s ‘Surf or Drown’ album
By DJ First Class
  /  03.24.2023

The way Hit-Boy is moving these days, it would not be shocking if he were voted best producer of 2023 on the end of year polls. The grammy award-winning rapper-producer has applied pressure for years now and it seems like he is just starting to warm up. He’s had a quite successful year in 2022 and his new LP helps put things into perspective for those who may not be aware of Hit’s raw talent yet. Today (Mar. 24), Christmas arrives early as the Surf Club front-man brings forth his new album Surf or Drown. The vibes are for sure intact.

According to Hit-Boy, Surf or Drown is not only a rap album, but an instrumental album. On his socials, he even encouraged rising artists to send him the songs they create on his beats. Not only is this a great marketing tactic, it is a thorough way to connect with the fans. Additionally, opening that door can lead to major opportunities for up-and-coming rappers.

During a Twitter Spaces interview with Elliott Wilson last week, the Fontana, CA superstar spoke about his drive to prove himself as an artist in his own right beyond being a go-to producer for some of hip hop’s hottest artists. “Some of the vibes on there I feel like people are gonna rock with. It’s not all soul chops and s**t; it’s modern sounds, it’s everything. It’s a world to come into,” he explained. “In different interviews and stuff I’ve been doing, I’ve been talking about how I went through some real stuff and I had to really figure out my place back in the game and just understand my personal power in this s**t.”

Through the 11-track LP, Hit-Boy connected with Nas, Dom Kennedy, Curren$y, James Fauntleroy, Alchemist and more. Check it out now!

REVOLT Premiere: BIA joins forces with Timbaland for new "I'M THAT B**CH" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Saucy Santana says to dial "1-800-Bad-Bxtch" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

6LACK returns with third LP 'Since I Have a Lover'

By DJ First Class
  /  03.24.2023

NLE Choppa taps Lil Wayne for new "Ain't Gonna Answer" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Missy Elliott joins FLO for new "Fly Girl" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Juice WRLD searches for "The Light" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Lady London officially signs to High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Rick Ross' new weed strain "Collins Avenue" to drop this summer

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Coi Leray announces Busta Rhymes will be on her "Players (Remix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

J.I. is out and about in new “So So” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Joe Budden owns up to being the reason Slaughterhouse broke up

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

BlueBucksClan share their take on Drake's "Jumbotron S**t Poppin"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist recruit Big Sean for "Palisades, CA"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Hit-Boy and Nas team up for new "The Tide" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Dyson Alexander delivers cinematic visual for "Wayback"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023
