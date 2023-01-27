Bobby Shmurda is busy putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming READY TO LIVE album. Following recent singles like “Hoochie Daddy” and “They Don’t Know,” the New York native returns today (Jan. 27) with his latest preview from the forthcoming body of work. Titled “Rats,” the new offering sees him addressing his dislike for disloyalty:

“Heard you snitchin’ on all of your friends (Friends), took a plea deal, left the streets real but left your dawg in that pen, n***a/ That pain don’t ever end, what they played back in that courtroom keep playing back in his head, n***a (Yeah, yeah)/ What all y’all n***as said (Yeah), what all y’all n****as did (Yeah)/ What all y’all n***as, yeah-yeah-yeah (Yeah), snitch, man, all y’all n***as b**ch”

Back in August 2022, Shmurda unleashed his Bodboy album. The project marked his first body of work since 2014 and included appearances from Fat Tony and Rowdy Rebel. In terms of singles, he kept his fans in tune with offerings like “No Time For Sleep,” “Cartier Lens,” “Splash,” and “Shmoney” with Rowdy Rebel and Quavo. Outside of his own releases, he could be heard on more recent collaborations like “Foreign S**t” with LouGodCash, “Hitta” with Funk Flex, and more.

In related news, the “Hot N***a” rapper recently wrapped up his “The Bodmon Tour” with Rowdy Rebel. He also started his own label named GS9 in partnership with ONErpm. In a recent interview, Shmurda explained his main priorities with the new venture. “My goal is to see the residual income. See residual income and learn how to be the owner of my own music, my own art. Getting paid off my own worth,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Bobby Shmurda’s brand new “Rats” single down below.