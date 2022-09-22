Next month, Bobby Shmurda will be making his way to a big stage near you, and he’s bringing Rowdy Rebel with him. Earlier this week (Sept. 19), the Brooklyn star announced “The Bodmon Tour,” named after one of the bigger standouts from his most recent body of work Bodboy. In addition to Rebel, GS9 Gino, LouGotCash, and more will be providing support throughout.
Released back in August, Bodboy contained nine high-energy cuts and a couple of assists from Rebel and Fat Tony. Prior to that, Shmurda kept his fans fed with a slew of equally dope loose cuts, including “No Time For Sleep (Freestyle),” “Cartier Lens,” “Splash,” “Shmoney,” “They Don’t Know,” and “Getting Em Back.” Currently, he’s working on a full-length follow-up that’s said to be titled READY TO LIVE, which will hopefully be making landfall sooner than later.
In the meantime, you can check out the full schedule for “The Bodmon Tour” below.
“The Bodmon Tour” dates:
Oct. 8: Portland, ME — Cross Insurance Arena
Oct. 30: Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot
Nov. 1: Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
Nov. 4: Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
Nov. 6: Denver, CO — Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Nov. 9: Austin, TX — Emo’s Austin
Nov. 10: Dallas, TX — House of Blues Dallas
Nov. 13: Silver Springs, MD — The Fillmore
Nov. 14: Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore
Nov. 15: Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore
Nov. 17: Boston, MA — House of Blues
Nov. 18: Rochester, NY — CWater Street Music Hall
Nov. 19: New York, NY — Terminal 5
Nov. 20: Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom
Nov. 22: Atlanta, GA — The Tabernacle
Nov. 23: Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
Nov. 25: Cincinnati, OH — Bogart’s
Nov. 26: Detroit, MI — The Fillmore
Nov. 27: Cleveland, OH — Agora Theatre & Ballroom
Nov. 29: Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore
Nov. 30: Indianapolis, IN — Old National Centre
Dec. 1: Chicago, IL — The Vic Theatre
Dec. 3: Norfolk, VA — The Norva
Dec. 6: Orlando, FL — Vanguard
Dec. 7: St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live
Dec. 8: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Revolution Live