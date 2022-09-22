Next month, Bobby Shmurda will be making his way to a big stage near you, and he’s bringing Rowdy Rebel with him. Earlier this week (Sept. 19), the Brooklyn star announced “The Bodmon Tour,” named after one of the bigger standouts from his most recent body of work Bodboy. In addition to Rebel, GS9 Gino, LouGotCash, and more will be providing support throughout.

Released back in August, Bodboy contained nine high-energy cuts and a couple of assists from Rebel and Fat Tony. Prior to that, Shmurda kept his fans fed with a slew of equally dope loose cuts, including “No Time For Sleep (Freestyle),” “Cartier Lens,” “Splash,” “Shmoney,” “They Don’t Know,” and “Getting Em Back.” Currently, he’s working on a full-length follow-up that’s said to be titled READY TO LIVE, which will hopefully be making landfall sooner than later.

In the meantime, you can check out the full schedule for “The Bodmon Tour” below.

“The Bodmon Tour” dates:

Oct. 8: Portland, ME — Cross Insurance Arena

Oct. 30: Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

Nov. 1: Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

Nov. 4: Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Nov. 6: Denver, CO — Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

Nov. 9: Austin, TX — Emo’s Austin

Nov. 10: Dallas, TX — House of Blues Dallas

Nov. 13: Silver Springs, MD — The Fillmore

Nov. 14: Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore

Nov. 15: Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

Nov. 17: Boston, MA — House of Blues

Nov. 18: Rochester, NY — CWater Street Music Hall

Nov. 19: New York, NY — Terminal 5

Nov. 20: Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

Nov. 22: Atlanta, GA — The Tabernacle

Nov. 23: Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Nov. 25: Cincinnati, OH — Bogart’s

Nov. 26: Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

Nov. 27: Cleveland, OH — Agora Theatre & Ballroom

Nov. 29: Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore

Nov. 30: Indianapolis, IN — Old National Centre

Dec. 1: Chicago, IL — The Vic Theatre

Dec. 3: Norfolk, VA — The Norva

Dec. 6: Orlando, FL — Vanguard

Dec. 7: St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live

Dec. 8: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Revolution Live