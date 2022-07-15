A few weeks ago, Bobby Shmurda released his first few independent offerings like “They Don’t Know,” the Funk Flex-assisted “Hitta,” and “Getting Em Back.” Today (July 15), the NYC rapper keeps his momentum going with his brand new single “Hoochie Daddy.” On the track, Shmurda puts out another summertime anthem as he shows off his playful flow:

Who that, who that, hoochiе daddy, put that bitch in a coupe in Cali’/ Mention the Atlus, it’s shoot to rеady (Ah)/ Bitch, you wanna move to Pari’? (Ah), bitch you in the mood to marry? (Ah), bitch you wanna scoop the bed sheets/ Get drunk in the club and pop that, bum-bidi-bum-bidi-bum on the dick

She just come, let it dum, let it dum with the spit, she just drunk with it, drunk with it, drunk with her friends and they jump in, they jump in it, and she said Bobby/ He ain’t nothin’ but a hoochie daddy (Hood rat, hood rat, hooch daddy)



Prior to his departure from Epic, the past year did see Bobby Shmurda blessing the masses with singles like “No Time For Sleep,” “Cartier Lens,” “Splash,” and “Shmoney” with Rowdy Rebel and Quavo.

In related news, Shmurda recently spoke about the ‘Rap Music On Trial’ bill in New York state. “Now listen, just because they passed the fucking law guys, do not go on the fucking record talking about you just shot Johnny in his face… Do not go saying some dumb shit. But you can express yourself. Express stories better. But don’t — do not do anything like, ‘I just shot Johnny in his face.’ Like, what the fuck, bro? Be mindful still, I feel. Still be mindful,” Shmurda said in a new interview.

Be sure to press play on Bobby Shmurda’s brand new single “Hoochie Daddy” down below.