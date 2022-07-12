Bobby Shmurda served seven years in prison for conspiracy to murder, weapons possession, and reckless endangerment. Prosecutors used the lyrics in popular songs like “Hot Nigga” and “Computers” to build their case against the Brooklyn rapper, his partner Rowdy Rebel, and the rest of his GS9 crew. He’s now warning upcoming rappers to be mindful of their lyrics despite lawmakers passing the ‘Rap Music On Trial’ bill in New York state.

Shmurda noted that rising artists like Kay Flock are currently serving jail time because of their music. In a cover story for HotNewHipHop, he said, “Kay Flock, and a lot of rappers are getting locked up right now. So again, they get accused. They getting accused of these things. Accused! Accusations, you know what I’m saying? Theories. Gotta make sure you keep that word, keyword.”

The “Bobby Bitch” rapper advised artists to express themselves creatively to avoid being targeted by the law. “Now listen, just because they passed the fucking law guys, do not go on the fucking record talking about you just shot Johnny in his face. Please guys, please guys. Do not go saying some dumb sht. But you can express yourself. Express stories better. But don’t — do not do anything like, ‘I just shot Johnny in his face.’ Like, what the fuck, bro? Be mindful still, I feel. Still be mindful.”

The bill is supported by the likes of JAY-Z, Meek Mill, Killer Mike, Fat Joe, and Kelly Rowland. In a previous interview, Shmurda said he was “grateful” for the bill and called out authorities for focusing on rappers. “When they say rap can be used against you, it limits your art because sometimes people just wanna be free,” he said.

Bobby Shmurda is slated to release his debut album, Ready to Live, featuring DaBaby, Rich the Kid, Meek Mill, Rowdy Rebel, 42 Dugg, and Key Glock.