For Bobby Shmurda, a lot has changed in a month’s time. Just before April arrived, the Brooklyn star announced that he had parted ways with Epic Records, and (as previously reported on REVOLT) was excited about being able to control his musical output:

“This is not a cry for help this is a message and understanding for my fans that they stopping my music and prolonging my career and I been holding shit down doing everything on my own since I been home it’s been ah year now I still feel like I’m in prison … And by the way the album’s done ready to live pleaseeeeeeeee I need them to let me gooooooooo!!!”

Today (April 29), Shmurda delivers his first independent release “They Don’t Know,” a David Morse, Aloy, and Kuttabeatz-produced offering that’s filled with all of the explosive energy that the GS9 talent is well-known for:

“I can’t decide if I’ma cheat the bitch or I’ma leave the bitch, looked at my watch and see you freezin’, bitch, you know I’m stinkin’ rich, I keep a job for every season, bitch, am I tweakin’? Bitch, I keep a Glock and I’ma beat a bitch before I need a bitch that call the cops, and I never snitch, I push the pedal, bitch, and my lil’ yellow bitch, she thick like jello, bitch…”

The track also sees an accompanying visual that comes courtesy of Ishell Vaughn. The clip matches the song’s vibes with shots of Shmurda showing off high-end valuables and breaking out his special brand of dance moves — you’ll even notice a couple of viral TikTok stars in the mix.

Prior to his departure from Epic, the past year did see Bobby Shmurda blessing the masses with singles like “No Time For Sleep,” “Cartier Lens,” “Splash,” and “Shmoney” with Rowdy Rebel and Quavo. Whether or not these songs will appear on Shmurda’s long-awaited official debut is yet to be seen.

Check out “They Don’t Know” below.