A few weeks ago, Bobby Shmurda released his first independent offering “They Don’t Know” and more recently followed that up with the Funk Flex-assisted “Hitta.” Today (May 27), Bobby keeps his streak going by unveiling another offering, “Getting Em Back.” Equipped with some production courtesy of NFE Paris and Money Musik, the new track sees Shmurda showing off his singnature hard-hitting flow:

I be in the streets with the black .40, had to bring the bag shorty (Shorty), had to bring the bag shorty/ She end up bein’ attached, we in the streets, your mans told me/ He was lowkey in the can, homie (Homie) he end up bein’ a rat homie (Homie)/ We end up gettin’ ’em back (Brr)

Had to bring the strap in (Brr), had to bend the trap in (Brr)/ Had to beat up a track shit (Brr), had to beat up a bad bitch (Bah)/ I end up bein’ a savage, we back to beatin’ his ass/ We had to beat up the ass and (Brr) he end bein’ a pack, I be in the streets with the black .40

Prior to his departure from Epic, the past year did see Bobby Shmurda blessing the masses with singles like “No Time For Sleep,” “Cartier Lens,” “Splash,” and “Shmoney” with Rowdy Rebel and Quavo.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Shmurda provided some context about how he has been feeling due to his previous label situation: “This is not a cry for help this is a message and understanding for my fans that they stopping my music and prolonging my career and I been holding shit down doing everything on my own since I been home it’s been ah year now I still feel like I’m in prison.”

Be sure to press play on Bobby Shmurda’s brand new “Getting Em Back” single down below.