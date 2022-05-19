Bobby Shmurda has experienced a lot of change in just a few months to prepare him for a lively summer back in the New York streets. Just before April arrived, the Brooklyn star announced that he had parted ways with Epic Records.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Shmurda was excited about being able to control his musical output: “This is not a cry for help this is a message and understanding for my fans that they stopping my music and prolonging my career and I been holding shit down doing everything on my own since I been home it’s been ah year now I still feel like I’m in prison … And by the way the album’s done ready to live pleaseeeeeeeee I need them to let me gooooooooo!!!”

He then released his first independent offering “They Don’t Know” just a few weeks ago. Today (May 19), he follows through with this momentum as he joins forces with Funk Flex to drop off “Hitta.” The new single Bobby’s take on Waka Flocka Flame’s infamous “Hard in Da Paint” beat to pay homage to New Yorkers everywhere:

I don’t even like to play games, n***a, that’s why I came home and bought a K, n***a/ I’m choppin’ bitches down everyday, n***a

The legendary Funk Flex has been busy as usual hosting his show over at Hot 97, giving artists a platform to showcase their flows. Some of his most recent guests who have taken on the hot seat are Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Rowdy Rebel, and of course, Bobby Shmurda.

Prior to his departure from Epic, the past year did see Bobby Shmurda blessing the masses with singles like “No Time For Sleep,” “Cartier Lens,” “Splash,” and “Shmoney” with Rowdy Rebel and Quavo.

Be sure to press play on “Hitta” by Funk Flex and Bobby Shmurda down below.