Last week, Bobby Shmurda blessed the masses with his new project Bodboy, which consists of nine songs and a couple of features from Fat Tony and Rowdy Rebel. In addition to the EP release, the Brooklyn emcee also liberated a visual for the opening track “Whole Brick,” a hard-hitting effort that’s full of rhymes about women, guns, and other vices:

“Know I don’t play, homie, and I got a lake on me, and I got a big d**k and the bank on me, and I gotta lit wrist wit’ the chains on me, and I got a big stick, bang, bang, homiе, drop top, bad b**ch shakes on me, in the hot block, we be doin’ for the gang, baby for the top spot, she gon’ do it for the rain, baby finna chop, chop, she gon’ wiggle for the chains, baby, tell her pop out, she gon’ do it for the gang, baby, and I’ll do it for the fame, baby, you know I’m rich, and let’s do it for the hood, n**ga finna pull out…”

The accompanying clip for “Whole Brick” shows Shmurda in an all-white room with a bevy of beautiful women. Shots of said women are interspersed with a crew of dancers, with Shmurda making sure to join in with some moves of his own.

Recently, Shmurda took to Instagram to share YouTuber Bashworld‘s review of another loose drop titled “Hoochie Daddy,” along with a message for anyone who feels he should be making drill music:

“Don’t ever try to put me in a category or in a box you gonna hurt your head … I do what Yall haters cant #Nahimsaying … i don’t do drill I won’t ever be A minion … and they can’t clone me really one of a kind…”

Press play on Bobby Shmurda‘s “Whole Brick” video below.