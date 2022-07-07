Yesterday (July 6), Doe Boy dropped off a new single titled “Catch A Body,” which sees him teaming up with Bobby Shmurda. Produced by ATL Jacob, the track finds the two reminding listeners about their pre-stardom reputations:

“Bobby just catch a body, don’t leave no witness, you just did like seven but you still keep your extensions, don’t let that dancing shit fool you, my nigga a gangsta, don’t forget it, we was in New York wit’ like five sticks, Rowdy was like, ‘Beezy you trippin!'”

Shot by D Gainz, the accompanying clip for “Catch A Body” shows Doe Boy turning up with Bobby Shmurda at what appears to be Killer Instinct Studios in Los Angeles. Fellow GS9 cohorts Rowdy Rebel and Fetty Luciano can also be spotted in the dimly lit space.

Back in January, Doe Boy liberated his last full-length effort OH REALLY, complete with 19 hard-hitting cuts and contributions from 42 Dugg, Nardo Wick, G Herbo, Moneybagg Yo, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, Babyface Ray, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Prior to that, he teamed up with decorated producer Southside for the 2020 project Demons R Us.

Meanwhile, Bobby Shmurda has been keeping his fans fed with loose drops like “No Time For Sleep,” “Cartier Lens,” “Splash,” “Shmoney,” “They Don’t Know,” and “Getting Em Back.” In a recent interview with REVOLT, Shmurda opened up about the importance of remaining positive in the midst of today’s chaos:

“Live, love, life, I feel because, you know I’m big on mental health, I’m big on mental health because I’ve been through it, like psych wards and stuff like that, so I know how that shit is, and how serious that shit is. I feel like love yourself, like, that’s the biggest thing.”

Press play on Doe Boy and Bobby Shmurda‘s new collab below.