Doe Boy is without question one of the more exciting artists in hip hop right now. Case in point — the Cleveland talent recently stopped by the L.A. Leakers at Power 106 to add to their extensive freestyle series, and it only took him a couple of minutes to deliver the type of animated-yet-hard-hitting bars that he’s become so well-known for:

“He said I’m a pussy, stupid boy, how is you soundin’? Fuck up out my way, I step on niggas like it’s crowded, that fuck shit, don’t allow it, that Glizzy, he gon’ keep wit’ him, got that 50, boy, Big Doe Beezy, feel like Meech and ’em, he can’t stand the rain, bullets pourin’ out this choppa, sorry, you ain’t hoppin’ in this whip, you not a slider, walk his ass down in Yeezy boots ’cause I’m a rider, hop out on feet in all black, look like DONDA…”

Currently signed to Future’s Freebandz imprint, this past month saw Doe Boy unveiling his latest body of work OH REALLY, a 19-song body of work with a wealth of assists from Moneybagg Yo, Rowdy Rebel, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, Nardo Wick, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, Babyface Ray, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Prior to that, he teamed up with producer Southside for 2020’s Demons R Us, which saw collaborations alongside the likes of Future, Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, Young Nudy, and Swae Lee.

In a recent interview with REVOLT, Doe Boy spoke on how he approaches creating music with his peers:

“I’m one of them niggas that when I rap, I just rap. I’m hard like that. I’m coming in there confident off rip. I’m coming in there being me with my energy. If you look at one of Drake’s captions [on Instagram], it says, ‘Doe Boy visits always turn the room to 100.’ That’s because I come in that motherfucker acting just like me.”

Check out Doe Boy’s freestyle below.