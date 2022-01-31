By Jon Powell
  01.31.2022

Last week, Doe Boy drops off his new album OH REALLY, which sees 19 cuts and contributions from Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, G Herbo, Nardo Wick, Vory, and more. To date, the project has spawned visuals for “BIG OH REALLY,” “MYSELF,” “AIN’T MY FAULT,” “BOFFUM,” and “ONNA HOOD.”

Today (Jan. 31), Doe Boy adds on another for “I A DO IT,” a Big Cuz, 8 MAJOR, and 30 Roc-produced effort that sees the Cleveland rapper essentially down to execute any of the mentioned tasks at hand, no matter the extreme:

Beezy keep like thirty shots on him, gang run thirty deep with like thirty Glocks on ’em, oh, don’t bring them red beams, got like thirty dots on ’em, if my nigga bitch up on me, shit, fuck it, I’d blow ’em, you think these niggas think we hoes? Shit, fuck it, I’ll show ’em, wanna die for clout? Shit, fuck it, I’ll post ’em, gang thirty deep with like thirty Glocks on ’em, really gangsta in these streets, nigga, fuck it, I’ll blow ’em…”

Courtesy of Fastlife Productions, the accompanying clip for “I A DO IT” is centered around an older women hanging with Doe Boy and his crew, and can be seen participating in a cannabis session, wielding a gun, dancing with Doe Boy in a living room, and more.

In a recent interview with REVOLT, Doe Boy spoke on how long it took to create OH REALLY, which directly follows Demons R Us, his 2020 joint effort with producer Southside:

“I’ve been working since [we dropped Demons R Us]. I even got songs on OH REALLY I think I recorded before then. The way I work on my projects is I never stop recording. When I’m getting close to the end, I start picking songs.”

Press play on “I A DO IT” below.

