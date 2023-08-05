S7 E29 | City Girls, Curren$y, & More
S7 E29 | City Girls, Curren$y, & More

00:55:54
Drink Champs
By REVOLT
  08.05.2023

On this jam-packed episode of “Drink Champs,” CurrenSy kicks things off by reflecting on his prolific music career. Later, Miami’s own City Girls talk trendsetting female rappers and viral hits. The episode wraps up with Brooklyn drill rapper Fivio Foreign, who speaks about going viral on social media, mentors like Kanye West and Alicia Keys, and more. Watch now!

Drink Champs
City Girls
Curren$y
Fivio Foreign
JT
Yung Miami

