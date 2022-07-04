At the top of the month, Rubi Rose shared her latest single “Wifey.” Then, she returned over the weekend to add onto its momentum with an official dance video to complement the track’s energetic feel. In the freshly relased clip, Rubi shows off some choreography over a sample of N*E*R*D’s iconic track, “Lapdance”:

My shit Cartier with baguettes, that’s a bet (Bet) bought the new crib for the tax, not to flex (Flex)/ I don’t need his money but I’ll take it to invest (Yeah) Want a bad bitch? Gotta say it with your chest (Ha, ha, ha) talk to me nicely/

I just spent a quarter-million dollars on a ice piece (Ice) I just turned a eight figure n***a to a hypebeast (Tough)/ ‘Rubi a ho,’ that’s cap, bitch, I’m wifey, second thought, bitch, I might be/ Turn a n***a life to a movie like I’m Spike Lee

It’s been a couple of years since Rubi Rose released her official debut project For The Streets, an eight-track EP that saw additional features from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Future, and Cardi B. Since then, she’s continued to build on her momentum with well-received singles like “I Like,” “TWORK,” “Poke,” and “Loyal Dick.” The Kentucky talent also contributed to high-profile cuts like Rich The Kid’s “Nasty,” Trap Manny’s “Mine,” Young M.A’s “Don Diva,” Rob $tone’s “I Love It,” Asian Doll’s “Nunnadet Shit (Remix),” Dixie’s “Psycho,” and Saucy Santana’s “Rock With It (Remix).”

Last year, Rose joined the the likes of Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, 42 Dugg, Morray, Blxst, DDG, and Toosii as part of the latest XXL Freshman class. She also recently announced she will be heading out on the road with Summer Walker on tour.

Be sure to press play on Rubi Rose’s brand new official dance video for “Wifey” down below.