Photo: Cover art for BJ The Chicago Kid’s “Forgot Your Name” single
By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Today (May 3), BJ The Chicago officially made his return with his latest single, “Forgot Your Name” featuring Cory Henry. The track is produced by the renowned hitmaker Yeti Beats and marks the first single from their forthcoming joint project, which is due out later this summer. On the song, the soulful Chicago singer shows off his storytelling skills as he smoothly croons about one night where he had one drink too many:

“They just yelled last call, I was debating but f**k it baby let’s have one more/ It’s close to the last song, and truthfully I don’t wanna go home alone/ I know the nights been going smooth, but can I be honest with you? Baby don’t get mad, I’mma just come out and say it/ Hey, we’ve been laughin’ and jokin’, dancin’ n’ smokin’, babe, but these drinks so strong that I forgot your name, ay/ Hey,we’ve been laughin’ and jokin’, dancin’ n’ smokin’, babe”

“As a songwriter, I strive to capture the essence of a moment and turn it into a story that resonates with others,” BJ The Chicago Kid shared via press release. “This song is inspired by that feeling of meeting someone at a bar and being swept up in the moment, only to realize you can’t remember their name. It’s a mix of excitement and vulnerability, but ultimately it’s about the universal desire to connect with others and create meaningful experiences that last long after the night is over.”

The “Turnin’ Me Up” artist’s last body of work was 2021’s Three, a short EP that compiled the releases from his “BJ Wednesday’s” offerings. Since then, he stayed active by dishing out vocals for collaborations like “Show Her The Way” with Full Crate, “Slide By” with The WRLDFMS Tony Williams, “PPL” with DRAM, “Black Superhero” with Killer Mike, and more.

Be sure to press play on BJ The Chicago Kid’s brand new “Forgot Your Name” single featuring Cory Henry down below.

