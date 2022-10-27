Currently, DRAM is prepping for the release of his third studio LP What Had Happened Was…, a 19-song offering from the Virginia talent that is led by the well-received singles “WHAM” and “Let Me See Your Phone.” Today (Oct. 27), he unveils a new cut from the project titled “PPL,” a collaboration alongside BJ The Chicago Kid. The soulful offering is dedicated to anyone who found themselves deeply hurt following infidelity:

“Dealin’ with heartbreak’s like dealin’ a bad hand to your own self, I was naive to ever believe that you would believe in anyone else, let alone me, so misleadin’, you can call it what you want, but I’m callin’ it how I see it, and I’ve seen enough to know I’m done, bein’ your personal punchin’ bag, constantly beatin’ down my back, and it f**ks me up, but you keep callin’ my phone like you need me, I be callin’ you out your name, if I’m callin’ it how I see you…”

What Had Happened Was… will follow last year’s Shelley FKA DRAM, an album named after the “Broccoli” singer’s then-moniker. That project consisted of 10 melodic tracks and additional assists from Erykah Badu, H.E.R., WATT, and Summer Walker. Since then, he’s contributed to notable drops like Machinedrum’s “Star (Remix),” Westside Boogie’s “AIGHT,” Rory’s “I WANT YOU BUT YOU’LL NEVER KNOW…,” and the drinksumwtr-backed “Chocolate Covered Strawberries.” Check out both “PPL” and the full tracklisting for What Had Happened Was… (out Nov. 10) below.

What Had Happened Was… tracklist: