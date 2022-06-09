By Jon Powell
  06.09.2022

It’s been a little over a year since Shelley FKA DRAM released his self-titled sophomore LP, a 10-track, soulful experience that saw collaborations alongside Summer Walker, H.E.R., WATT, and Erykah Badu. Since then, the Virginia star has remained largely off-wax, save for notable appearances on songs like Machinedrum’s “Star (Remix),” Young Roc’s “DO YOU GOT MOXIE?,” and Westside Boogie’s “Aight.”

This week, Shelley returned with a new single of his own titled “Chocolate Covered Strawberries,” a syrupy offering that he co-produced with Tane Runo. As such, the track sees the crooner feeling pretty strongly about a special someone:

“Now I know I haven’t known you for that long, but these feelings that I feel are very strong, so can we keep on keeping in touch? ‘Cause I can’t get enough, next time we link up, I’ll do all the things that you want and you need, everything you want, it shall be done, ’cause you do it for me, in each and every way, I’ll prove it to you, if you come and stay the night with me…”

“Chocolate Covered Strawberries” also comes with a matching visualizer that mixes in shots of Shelley feeding women strawberries and he also performs the track on a nearby television. The rest of the clip keeps with much of that same, as everyone continues to enjoy fruit while moving about in a room in seductive fashion.

The new single was released in conjunction with Drink Sum Wtr for a song series that also includes Sol Galeano and Wahid. Led by Nigil Mack, the boutique label falls under a new umbrella of companies titled All Flowers Group, which in turn was created by Ghostly International and Secretly. Alexandra Berenson, Kate Ebeling, Chloé van Bergen, and Kraegan Graves are all apart of Mack’s team.

Press play on “Chocolate Covered Strawberries” below.

