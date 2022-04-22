Today (April 22), Westside Boogie officially returns with his brand new single “Aight.” Equipped with an assist from Shelley (formerly known as DRAM), the track signals the start of Boogie’s album roll out as the first single from the forthcoming body of work. On “Aight,” the duo fuses their energies together to smoothly ride some production that oozes the West Coast feel:

I hit the floor way before I got it right mm, shit, a’ight I took L that other day, that shit was light/ Fuck, just lost a brodie in a dice game (Don’t cry about it), don’t worry ’bout it, shit is life, mane (Don’t cry about it)/ N***a, don’t you leave, that’s on God, give me time, mane got this lil’ cheese that I’ma pick up from my side thing/ Know that I’ve been, big steppin’ (Big steppin’)

Steppin’, learned my lesson if the club pressin’ steppin’ with my wеapon (Steppin’ with my weapon) You got way too many minute, oh man, shit know this bitch ain’t hit me, I keep checkin’, I say/ “How you love me only hit me once a month?” (How the fuck you say you love me, ho?)

It’s been three years since Boogie’s official debut LP Everythings for Sale, a critically acclaimed masterpiece that consisted of 13 songs and additional contributions from JID, 6LACK, Christian Scott, Shaé Universe, Snoh Aalegra, and Eminem. Since then, Boogie has liberated a mixtape’s worth of freestyles over notable instrumentals for Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum,” CJ’s “Whoopty,” YN Jay and Louie Ray’s “Coochie,” and more — he’s also delivered intimate performances for new songs like “Float” and “Contradictions.” Last December, Boogie then made his official return with the single “Outside,” a collaboration alongside Joey BADA$$.

Be sure to press play on Westside Boogie’s brand new single “Aight” featuring Shelley down below.