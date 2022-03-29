Back in September, D Smoke unveiled his latest album, War & Wonders, which included 16 tracks and features from Marsha Ambrosius, Tobe Nwigwe, WESTSIDE BOOGIE, BJ The Chicago Kid, John Legend, and more. He has since steadily kept the momentum going through artful visuals, with the latest arrival being “Crossover.” Directed by screenwriter and director Sergio, the new video brings it back to 2018 before his rise in fame. The two SoCal artists are strolling through their neighborhoods while spitting their bars before eventually uniting at a house party later on:

Why niggas gotta act so tough? Like you bein’ a asshole is a fact, bro/ You are actual sus, better off bein’ bashful/ Look at the glass full and call it overflow/ Take a chill pill, need to overdose you wouldn’t kill Bill in a cul-dе-sac/ With a Uzi, a gat and a shoulder ax, n***a, you Provolone, n***a, your shoulders fold undеr the weight/ Couldn’t hold your own in a toe-to-toe, wait, why you runnin’ from the do-si-do?

D Smoke also recently collaborated with Walk Off the Earth on latest single “Bet On Me” following his first-ever North American headline “War & Wonders Tour” with special guests singer-songwriter Tiffany Gouché, recording artist Domani and singer-songwriter and violinist Sherie, visiting cities across the U.S. in Texas, Chicago, Atlanta, New York and more.

War & Wonders will follow 2020’s critically acclaimed effort Black Habits, which saw 16 tracks and — in addition to SiR and D Smoke’s other brother Davion Farris — contributions from Snoop Dogg, Jill Scott, Ari Lennox, and Jackie Gouche. Earlier last year, D Smoke celebrating the one-year anniversary of Black Habits by adding on four tracks and new assists from E-40 and Snow The Product for a deluxe upgrade.

Be sure to press play on the “Crossover” music video featuring Westside Boogie down below.