By Regina Cho
  /  03.18.2022

Today (Mar. 18), the JUNO Award-winning Canadian indie-pop band Walk off the Earth has recruited two-time GRAMMY-nominated D Smoke for their latest single, “Bet On Me.” The new offering is a catchy anthem from the unlikely pair who sound perfectly at home together on the upbeat track:

You should bet on me like I’m Apple in the 90’s/ You should bet on me, gonna wanna get behind me like I’m 23 (Good) before Mikey was on Nike’s/ You should be-be-be-bet on me (Woo-ooh)/ Run like a stallion (Ya) chase your legacy (Be-be-be-bet on me) Keep it a thousand

Self-made with no pedigree (Baby, bet on me) let ’em see you smiling on the front pages/ Mama, I made it, look at, look at me (All eyеs on me) Smiling ’cause it’s contagious/ Do it for the hatеrs, make ’em lose sleep (Let’s go)

Speaking on their new single, Walk off the Earth shares: “This song is all about believing in yourself and encouraging others to do the same. Sometimes you have to pursue your goals by any means necessary, even when people are betting against you. No one knows better than you how much passion and determination you possess; if no one else is willing to bet on you, BET ON YOURSELF!”

This summer, the band will be making their long-awaited debut at Carnegie Hall’s iconic Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage in New York City on June 23 presented by True North.

Back in September, D Smoke unveiled his latest album, War & Wonders, which included 16 tracks and features from Marsha Ambrosius, Tobe Nwigwe, WESTSIDE BOOGIE, BJ The Chicago Kid, John Legend, and more. He has since steadily kept the momentum going through artful visuals, with the latest arrival being “Say Go.”

Be sure to press play on Walk Off The Earth’s brand new single “Bet On Me” featuring D Smoke down below.

