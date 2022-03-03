Back in September, D Smoke unveiled his latest album, War & Wonders, which included 16 tracks and features from Marsha Ambrosius, Tobe Nwigwe, WESTSIDE BOOGIE, BJ The Chicago Kid, John Legend, and more. He has since steadily kept the momentum going through artful visuals, with the latest arrival being “Say Go.”

In the Keoni Mars-directed video, Smoke represents his roots well as he takes over the streets of Inglewood backed by a brigade of motorcycles and the community. Throughout the visual he delivers his rapid fire bars while the triumphant beat pumps his adrenaline:

If I get a word, the homies gon’ hydroplane, yeah, if I get a word, the homies gon’ hydroplane/ Slide (I’m ready)/ Say go, bomb like the block, where the legos? If a n***a hate, then it’s case closed/ You lookin’ at the great with the say so (I’m ready) Say go, generatin’ guap and the pesos / We already got what we prayed for, lookin’ at ya watch, what you waitin’ for? Listen (I’m ready)/ There he go, you guaranteed to fail if you ain’t blow

D Smoke recently wrapped his first-ever North American headline “War & Wonders” Tour with special guests singer-songwriter Tiffany Gouché, recording artist Domani and singer-songwriter and violinist Sherie visiting cities across the U.S. in Texas, Chicago, Atlanta, New York and more.

War & Wonders will follow 2020’s critically acclaimed effort Black Habits, which saw 16 tracks and — in addition to SiR and D Smoke’s other brother Davion Farris — contributions from Snoop Dogg, Jill Scott, Ari Lennox, and Jackie Gouche. Earlier last year, D Smoke celebrating the one-year anniversary of Black Habits by adding on four tracks and new assists from E-40 and Snow The Product for a deluxe upgrade.

Be sure to press play on D Smoke’s brand new music video for “Say Go” down below.