Karlae is steadily gearing up to present her forthcoming debut mixtape, ENTER. Today (Mar. 18), REVOLT exclusively premieres the Atlanta-based star’s brand new music video for her freshly released single, “Did That.” The song features the perfect storm of nostalgic elements, such as the sample of “Hollywood Swinging” by Kool & the Gang. Hip Hop heads will immediately recognize the triumphant introduction, as it was infamously used in Mase’s iconic debut single “Feel So Good.”

The new music video was directed by Sam McKnight fittingly includes a cameo from King Combs as the cherry on top of the straightforward nod to the late ’90s era. On the Plaza-produced record, Karlae delivers her confidence-filled bars:

Ima need a pat on the back, let ’em know a bitch did that/ Said he like a boujee bitch, the ice all blue and shit, pretty little thing running to the back/ Got some chains and you know them bitches stacked/ I’ma real one stackin’ up the cash, Diddy bitch with a big ghetto ass

“’Did That’ is a glossy record letting everyone know I’m doing my thing. I’m giving myself my flowers,” says Karlae about the song. “In the song, I say ‘I’ma need a pat on the back.’ I’m giving myself props and praise for killing this shit.”

The new release also is a follow up songs like “Blind” featuring Lil Yachty, “Jimmy Choo” featuring YSL labelmates Young Thug and Gunna, and her birthday celebration track, “Sheesh.” She also shared cuts like “I Like” featuring fellow rapper Coi Leray off of YSL Records compilation album Slime Language 2, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 200 last year. The project boasted 23 tracks with additional appearances from the likes of Travis Scott, Drake, Rowdy Rebel, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray, Big Sean, NAV, Skepta, Kid Cudi, Yung Bleu, and Future.

Be sure to press play on Karlae’s brand new music video for “Did That” down below.