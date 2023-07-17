If Coco Jones‘ recent performance at Broccoli City Festival was a taste of what fans can expect on her upcoming tour, then R&B lovers are in for a treat.

On Saturday (July 15), the annual fest brought out multiple artists on the rise, including Chlöe Bailey, Ice Spice, and the BET’s Best New Artist herself. The soulful singing 25-year-old continued her 2023 music campaign with an unforgettable show. Despite the weather having a mind of its own, Jones delighted fans with a performance of SWV’s “Rain” and more while it rained, a performance aesthetic R&B singers made popular in the ’90s and ’00s. Ultimately, she was showered in raindrops while the audience showered her with love and praise as they chanted her name.

“‘Twas giving ’90s R&B realness,” Jones captioned her Instagram post. “Thank y’all so much, Broccoli City.”