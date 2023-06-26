Photo: Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

On the night when Black culture celebrated its biggest artists, athletes, and other entertainers on BET, rising R&B songstress Coco Jones shined brightly.

Yesterday (June 25), the network broadcasted its annual BET Awards live. This year’s event was special because it paid homage to 50 years of hip hop with a several celebrations. Artists spanning multiple decades took the stage, but hip hop wasn’t the only genre displayed at the ceremony.

During the show, Jones graced the audience with a soulful performance of her chart-topping 2022 hit single “ICU.” Many viewers online compared the segment to a feeling once felt when listening to an R&B singer from the ’90s perform. Through her hard work as an artist, Jones reaped more than the benefit of singing a song on the BET Awards stage.

The 25-year-old “Bel-Air” actress also stood before the audience to accept the Best New Artist accolade. She became the first female R&B singer to win the category since SZA in 2018. During Jones’ acceptance speech, the Tennessee-raised talent became emotional as she spoke about her journey to where she is now. “I am so happy. Thank you, Jesus,” Jones said as she fought back tears. “Thank you, BET. I remember when I did ‘106 & Park’ with y’all. I was 16 in the tight, little gray skinny jeans and my sneakers. It’s been a long journey. Thank you, guys, for rocking with me the whole time. Thank you so much to my culture, who has stood beside me, and we were raised together, you know. It’s been a really long, long journey.”

“Thank you so much to my team,” she added before saying, “Thank you, guys, for taking a chance on me. I didn’t have anything going for me at that time, so thank you. Um, and I just wanna thank God so much for keeping me when I didn’t understand. And for all of my Black girls, we do have to fight a little harder to get what we deserve, but don’t stop fighting. Even when it doesn’t make sense, you’re not sure how you’re going to get out of those circumstances. Keep pushing. ‘Cause we are deserving of great things, y’all. And I’mma continue to give y’all my everything. Thank you, guys, so much.”

Lizzo donates $50,000 to University of Houston scholarship for Juneteenth giveaway

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Muni Long acknowledged the WGA Strike at the 2023 BET Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023

Latto set the 2023 BET Awards stage ablaze as she performed and shouted out the emergence of female rappers

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

The 2023 BET Awards raised the bar for Hip Hop 50 celebrations

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Busta Rhymes honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BET Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.25.2023

Patti LaBelle delivers 2023 BET Awards performance in honor of Tina Turner

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

Offset and Quavo reunite on stage at the 2023 BET Awards in honor of Takeoff

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.25.2023

Drake announces new album along with the release of his first book

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Patti LaBelle to deliver extraordinary Tina Turner tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Keyshia Cole makes "peace" with her mother's passing in new biopic

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Ginuwine shows love to the late Static Major for penning his mega hit "Pony"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.24.2023

Busta Rhymes to receive lifetime achievement recognition at 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Keyshia Cole opens up about her early music as she gears up for the release of 'Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More