Photo: Carol Lee Rose / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Coco Jones continues to reap the benefits of her soulful voice as she celebrates another major career milestone.

On Thursday (May 25), the 25-year-old singer shared that her 2022 single “ICU” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart. Celebrating the memorable accomplishment on social media, Jones wrote, “My first number one!”

“This is so surreal for me, and I am so grateful,” the South Carolina native continued. “Thank you to everybody who has supported the record, all the stations who played it, all the fans who listened in, my team, and God for the continuous blessings! Just getting started!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coco Jones (@cocojones)

Last year, Jones kicked her career into another gear by releasing her EP What I Didn’t Tell You, which featured “ICU.” Afterward, R&B fans began to take notice as Jones showcased her ability to connect with listeners on multiple tracks. In April 2023, Jones celebrated “ICU” debuting at No. 88 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart after months of promotion. The following month, it reached its current peak at No. 63.

Despite the success of her No. 1 hit, Jones has shown no signs of slowing down as an artist. Earlier this month, she dropped the music video to “Double Back,” also listed on her 2022 EP. The offering, which sampled SWV’s “Rain,” played as Jones made a shocking discovery about her love interest.

Jones’ “ICU” and “Double Back” are joined on What I Didn’t Tell You’s deluxe edition by four additional tracks: “Fallin,” “Put You On,” “Plan B,” and “Simple.” When opening up about her well-received project, Jones shared it’s “about the stories that happen off camera. This project will hopefully share my real-life experiences with my fans and show them that I’m just like them.” 

Tags in this article:
Tags
Coco Jones
R&B

