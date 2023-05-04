Back in October 2022, Coco Jones officially unveiled her highly anticipated debut EP. Titled What I Didn’t Tell You, the body of work served as a vessel to share “all about the stories that happen off camera.” She then enhanced it with an official deluxe upgrade, which added on new tracks like “Fallin’,” “Put You On,” “Plan B,” and “Simple,” the last of which was her collaboration on Babyface’s Girls Night Out project.
Today (May 4), the R&B “It Girl” returns with a brand new offering from the project, the official music video for “Double Back.” The seductive clip sees Jones taking over her office in style, only to find out the ugly truth about her love interest. On the song, she croons over a sample of “Rain” by SWV:
“Wishin’ I never found you, you got this thing about you, can’t escape/ When I run out of choices, I can’t fight (Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah), yeah, I’ve tried other sources/ Don’t know why all the courses lead to you, is it true when they say you know when it’s right? (When you know then you know)/ Maybe this is a sign, ’cause I’m always so unsure, back and forth/ Can’t make up my mind, caught in between it, maybe it’s me, I’m thinkin’ how come every time I leave”
In related news, the Nashville-bred talent just recently grabbed her first placement on the Billboard Hot 100. As previously reported by REVOLT, “ICU” debuted at No. 88 on the chart in March and is continuing to climb. The track gained a surge in popularity after Jones performed it at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and more.
Be sure to press play on Coco Jones’ brand new music video for “Double Back” down below.
