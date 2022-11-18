The culture has suffered another loss following news that R&B singer B. Smyth has died at age 28.

“Today, regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” said B. Smyth’s brother Denzil Smith in a post shared to social media Thursday (Nov. 17). “My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single ‘Twerkaholic Pt. 2’ while he was in the ICU, it really brought him a big smile to his face.”

Furthermore, he explained how his brother wanted him to share a video expressing B. Smyth’s gratitude for his fans holding him down over the years. “So on behalf of my brother and my family, we want to say thank you for all of your love and support throughout the years,” Smith continued. “We ask for privacy during these difficult times. We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers. RIP B. Smyth. Love you bro.”

B. Smyth, whose given name was Brandon Smith, made his debut on the music scene in 2012 with his single “Leggo” featuring 2 Chainz. Since then, he has released hits alongside artists like LightSkinKeisha, Rick Ross, Young Thug, and more. “D**n. Woke up to the news of the homie B. Smyth passing,” said rapper and songwriter Mad Skillz via Twitter. “I wrote his first single ‘SnapBack’ back in the day when he was just comin’ into the game. Such a talented young brother. Rest Easy my G.”

LightSkinKeisha also took to social media to share her condolences. “Rest in paradise B. Smyth,” she wrote in a tweet. “It was a pleasure to have worked with you in this lifetime. You were a part of one of my biggest records today, and I am grateful for that.”

