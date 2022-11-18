Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  11.18.2022

The culture has suffered another loss following news that R&B singer B. Smyth has died at age 28.

“Today, regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” said B. Smyth’s brother Denzil Smith in a post shared to social media Thursday (Nov. 17). “My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single ‘Twerkaholic Pt. 2’ while he was in the ICU, it really brought him a big smile to his face.”

Furthermore, he explained how his brother wanted him to share a video expressing B. Smyth’s gratitude for his fans holding him down over the years. “So on behalf of my brother and my family, we want to say thank you for all of your love and support throughout the years,” Smith continued. “We ask for privacy during these difficult times. We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers. RIP B. Smyth. Love you bro.”

Watch the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B. SMYTH (@bsmyth__)

B. Smyth, whose given name was Brandon Smith, made his debut on the music scene in 2012 with his single “Leggo” featuring 2 Chainz. Since then, he has released hits alongside artists like LightSkinKeisha, Rick Ross, Young Thug, and more. “D**n. Woke up to the news of the homie B. Smyth passing,” said rapper and songwriter Mad Skillz via Twitter. “I wrote his first single ‘SnapBack’ back in the day when he was just comin’ into the game. Such a talented young brother. Rest Easy my G.”

LightSkinKeisha also took to social media to share her condolences. “Rest in paradise B. Smyth,” she wrote in a tweet. “It was a pleasure to have worked with you in this lifetime. You were a part of one of my biggest records today, and I am grateful for that.”

Read their tributes below.

 

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
B. Smyth

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White and Lorenzo Lewis on uncensored music, The Confess Project and more | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

On an all-new “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Jack White talks uncensored artistry while ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.17.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Impactful | 'Bet on Black'

With only one round of the season two “Bet on Black” competition left, Black entrepreneurs ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

State Farm's initiative to pack one million food kits for families in the underserved Atlanta area

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” was on location in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Tyrese talks 'The System,' Jaden Smith on standing up for what's right, new music & more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Jaden Smith gets real with Kennedy Rue. Then, ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
View More