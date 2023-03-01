Today (March 1), Broccoli City and partner Live Nation Urban have officially announced that Broccoli City Festival is returning this summer. The event will take place at the RFK Stadium Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., rain or shine.

Saturday will be co-headlined by Lil Uzi Vert and Jazmine Sullivan. The rest of that day’s lineup includes City Girls, Mariah the Scientist, Saucy Santana, Rema, Ice Spice, Finesse2Tymes, Tia Corine, and OG Bobby Billions. The festivities will continue on Sunday with Kodak Black, GloRilla, Chloe Bailey, Asake, Coco Jones, Fat Trel, Lola Brooke, LARussell, and Tre’ Amani. Finally, the DMV’s very own Brent Faiyaz is confirmed to close out the weekend with a special hometown headlining set.

“This year’s lineup continues our tradition of celebrating culture in the DMV, both nationally and locally. We want to continue highlighting those who continue to play a role in driving progress in Black communities,” said Brandon McEachern, co-founder of Broccoli City Festival, via press release. “Our goal is to always create a dope cultural experience and highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking Black music to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together.”

Broccoli City is a Black-owned social enterprise that focuses on people and progress. As per their official site, their mission is to “foster creativity and community growth by building innovative experiences that intersect technology, music, art, and social impact.” The July festival will push this initiative by featuring local food trucks, live art installations, interactive activations, a marketplace village featuring Black-owned businesses, and community programs.

General Admission and VIP pass options go on sale this Friday (March 3) at 10 a.m. ET on https://www.bcfestival.com/. Check out the official announcement below.