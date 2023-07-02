Photo: Michael Tullberg / Stringer via Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images, and Michael Kovac / Contributor via Getty Images.
By Angelina Velasquez
  07.02.2023

Almost two decades have passed since the final episode of “Girlfriends” aired. And ever since then, fans have been left wanting two things: to know if Toni and Joan made up and to get closure, albeit in the form of a movie or series reboot.

The ensemble cast of women included Tracee Ellis Ross as attorney Joan Clayton, Jill Marie Jones as real estate professional Antoinette “Toni” Marie Childs, Golden Brooks as aspiring author Maya Denise Wilkes, and Persia White as the free-spirited Lynn Ann Searcy. The show was created by Mara Brock Akil and made its debut in 2000. It ran for eight seasons before its final one aired in 2008 without any real closure for its characters’ storylines.

Today (July 2), chatter on social media about the modern twist on “Girlfriends” is heating up after a fan tweet suggesting a possible cast gained popularity. “Someone said this needs to be the Girlfriends of today’s reboot,” wrote a user. Along with it, the person shared photos of Coco Jones as Toni, Zoë Kravitz as Lynn, Keke Palmer as Maya, and Yara Shahidi as Joan.

In response to the post, one person wrote, “With this cast, you could make a new show altogether that’s even better [for real].” A second person commented, “This would be dope. Keke and Coco would be perfect. I’m not too sure how the vibe would be, though, if it would work out the same.” And a third user wrote, “I think each individual would be perfect to play those roles, but I would honestly want the original cast back, [then] have the show take place today focusing on their lives after all these years.”

“Girlfriends” executive producer Kelsey Grammer told E! that he is on board with rebooting the popular series. And Akil has also openly expressed her interest in giving the fictional cast of best friends a proper ending. In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” she revealed that she tried for many years to no avail to get a movie going. While a project is not in the works at the moment, at least fans have helped with casting ideas if the reboot does come to fruition.

Vivica A. Fox attributes 'Independence Day: Resurgence' box office fumble to Will Smith's absence

By Angelina Velasquez
  07.02.2023

Rickey Smiley alleges racial discrimination in video of Uber driver refusing him service

By Angelina Velasquez
  07.01.2023

Tyler Perry pledges his support to 93-year-old woman's legal battle to retain her Hilton Head home

By Angelina Velasquez
  07.01.2023

Ice-T recalls how JAY-Z approached him about resurfaced "99 Problems" comments

By Malcolm Trapp
  07.01.2023

Kamala Harris keeps it real with Keke Palmer about how she maintains her silk press

By Angel Saunders
  06.30.2023

DC Young Fly speaks on support from his brothers and God as he mourns Ms. Jacky Oh

By Cierra Jones
  06.30.2023

Meagan Good and Corey Hardrict lead the way for Tyler Perry's 'Divorce in the Black' with Amazon Studios

By Cierra Jones
  06.30.2023

Idris Elba reveals previous interest in a possible James Bond role before it became about race

By Cierra Jones
  06.29.2023

Jada Pinkett-Smith is inviting fans into her world with the release of her memoir "Worthy"

By Cierra Jones
  06.29.2023

Nikki Mudarris says she outgrew "Love & Hip Hop" and no longer goes by "Miss Nikki Baby"

By Tabie Germain
  06.29.2023

Plastic surgeon who reportedly performed Ms. Jacky Oh's final procedure defends his practice

By Angel Saunders
  06.29.2023

Tyler Perry is kicking off his Amazon Studios deal with the upcoming film 'Black, White & Blue'

By Cierra Jones
  06.29.2023

John Boyega says Jamie Foxx "finally picked up the phone" at 'They Cloned Tyrone' Hollywood premiere

By Angel Saunders
  06.28.2023

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome fourth child via surrogate — a baby boy!

By Angel Saunders
  06.28.2023

Pretty Vee owes her incredible success to discipline and never losing faith in God

By Kiara Byrd
  06.28.2023
