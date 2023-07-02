Almost two decades have passed since the final episode of “Girlfriends” aired. And ever since then, fans have been left wanting two things: to know if Toni and Joan made up and to get closure, albeit in the form of a movie or series reboot.

The ensemble cast of women included Tracee Ellis Ross as attorney Joan Clayton, Jill Marie Jones as real estate professional Antoinette “Toni” Marie Childs, Golden Brooks as aspiring author Maya Denise Wilkes, and Persia White as the free-spirited Lynn Ann Searcy. The show was created by Mara Brock Akil and made its debut in 2000. It ran for eight seasons before its final one aired in 2008 without any real closure for its characters’ storylines.

Today (July 2), chatter on social media about the modern twist on “Girlfriends” is heating up after a fan tweet suggesting a possible cast gained popularity. “Someone said this needs to be the Girlfriends of today’s reboot,” wrote a user. Along with it, the person shared photos of Coco Jones as Toni, Zoë Kravitz as Lynn, Keke Palmer as Maya, and Yara Shahidi as Joan.

In response to the post, one person wrote, “With this cast, you could make a new show altogether that’s even better [for real].” A second person commented, “This would be dope. Keke and Coco would be perfect. I’m not too sure how the vibe would be, though, if it would work out the same.” And a third user wrote, “I think each individual would be perfect to play those roles, but I would honestly want the original cast back, [then] have the show take place today focusing on their lives after all these years.”

“Girlfriends” executive producer Kelsey Grammer told E! that he is on board with rebooting the popular series. And Akil has also openly expressed her interest in giving the fictional cast of best friends a proper ending. In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” she revealed that she tried for many years to no avail to get a movie going. While a project is not in the works at the moment, at least fans have helped with casting ideas if the reboot does come to fruition.