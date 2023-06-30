Photo: JADE THIRASWAS / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.30.2023

There’s no question that Keke Palmer is an all-around entertainer, and with the star’s latest endeavor, she spoke to one of the nation’s most high-profiled individuals. A conversation that the 29-year-old talent had this week with United States Vice President Kamala Harris has America tuned in.

Harris stopped by the Nope actress’ self-titled podcast, “Baby, This is Keke Palmer.” A synopsis of the weekly show states that the Illinois native “has questions for days about everything under the sun. From the existential to the inconsequential. From pop culture to pop science. From the meaning of life to the meaning of W.A.P. From life in outer space to ‘Where the eff is Tom from MySpace?’ And everything in between.” But what questions could she have for the nation’s second commander-in-chief?

As Wondery, the company behind the podcast puts it: True Jackson, VP, meet Kamala Harris, VP. Although Palmer dove into important discussions like the relation between recent abortion bans and maternal mortality rates among Black women, she also got to the questions that inquiring minds want to know. After the tough topics, Alice asked, “How many times a month do you get a silk press?” The Democrat responded, “So you know, I don’t use a curling iron. It’s too much heat.”

Harris admitted she opts for a round brush with boar bristles, and fans were treated to her infamous chuckle as the “Scream Queens” starlet declared the 58-year-old and Queen Latifah are “going neck-in-neck” when it comes to best kept hair. Supporters loved their banter. “I’m 100 [percent] convinced there is NOTHING Keke Palmer can’t do! She is the total package! High level. The comfortability and fluidity with the numerous hats she wears and rooms she’s in is exceptional and unrivaled. A true [maverick] superstar and still [so] down to earth that she feels like family,” a commenter wrote on a video of the episode uploaded to YouTube.

